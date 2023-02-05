Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $494,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in MSCI by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in MSCI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in MSCI by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $567.43 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $495.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.56% and a net margin of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.10.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

