Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $996,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33,477 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.1% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its holdings in Amgen by 19.8% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 7.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,241,000 after buying an additional 26,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.94.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $245.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.20. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 64.08%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.