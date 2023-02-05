Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 149 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Middleby by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $161,680.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $32,586.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $161,680.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $229,983 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Middleby Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Shares of MIDD opened at $160.12 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $201.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). Middleby had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $992.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

