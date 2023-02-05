Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Sells 12,113 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,113 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 753.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $948,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,293 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 105.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,958,000 after buying an additional 689,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $187,527,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.80.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock Price Performance

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,474 shares of company stock valued at $46,026,990 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK opened at $757.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $727.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $681.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $824.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.50%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.