Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,420 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.4% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $616,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 110,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 14.8% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 49.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,313,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,926,000 after acquiring an additional 437,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starwood Property Trust

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $383,252.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

STWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

NYSE STWD opened at $21.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $21.04. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $25.06.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.56%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Get Rating

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

