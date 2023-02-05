Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Sells 97,577 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,941 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 97,577 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Starbucks by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,270,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $446,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,261 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.65.

Insider Activity

Starbucks Trading Down 4.4 %

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $104.30 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

