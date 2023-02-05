Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,146 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $430.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $488.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $436.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.99.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.63.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.