Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,199 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Sysco by 397.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Sysco by 128.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $76.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.