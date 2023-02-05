Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Celsius by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $1,111,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,246,674.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $1,111,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,246,674.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH opened at $92.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.78. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $122.24.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $188.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. Wedbush started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

About Celsius

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

