Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.45). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

SPPI opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,681,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,923,371 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 573,790 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 392,877 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 69,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $37,470.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,008,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,331.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,456 shares of company stock valued at $60,678. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

