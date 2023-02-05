Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.45). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
SPPI opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,681,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,923,371 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 573,790 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 392,877 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 69,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $37,470.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,008,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,331.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,456 shares of company stock valued at $60,678. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
