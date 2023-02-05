Spire (NYSE:SR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Spire from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of SR stock opened at $75.59 on Wednesday. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.99. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.35 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 62.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Spire by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

