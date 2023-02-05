Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect Spirit Airlines to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $19.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.30.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $722,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 140.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 18,826 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth about $433,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 3.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAVE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

