Square Token Price Tops $17.46 (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, Square Token has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Square Token has a market capitalization of $36.12 million and approximately $116,810.80 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Square Token token can currently be bought for approximately $17.46 or 0.00076233 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 17.97712195 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $282,639.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

