STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Benchmark

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STAA. Mizuho started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sidoti upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.70.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $77.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 102.59 and a beta of 1.18. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $112.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 39,090 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,583.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,783,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,973,120.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $32,339,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 566,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,164,000 after buying an additional 272,905 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 611,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,347,000 after buying an additional 204,257 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,636,000 after buying an additional 194,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $7,987,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

