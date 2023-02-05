Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Announces Earnings Results

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.85 million. Standex International had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Standex International Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SXI stock opened at $118.54 on Friday. Standex International has a 12-month low of $79.02 and a 12-month high of $121.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.79 and its 200 day moving average is $97.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 800 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 1,425 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $147,829.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,007.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,106 shares of company stock worth $430,004. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Standex International by 565.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Standex International by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

