Stargate Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $31.63 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Stargate Finance has a market cap of $89.59 million and approximately $31.63 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stargate Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00002940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stargate Finance has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.15 or 0.00421569 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,626.31 or 0.28754280 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.75 or 0.00424177 BTC.

About Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

