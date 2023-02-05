Startek (NYSE:SRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Startek in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Startek in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Startek alerts:

Startek Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SRT opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $163.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.45. Startek has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Startek

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $163.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.01 million. Startek had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 1.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Startek will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Startek by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Startek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Startek in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Startek by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Startek by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

About Startek

(Get Rating)

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Startek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Startek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.