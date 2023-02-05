Stifel Nicolaus Raises Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $52.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 107.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.85. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $517,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,136,393.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $517,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,136,393.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,265 shares of company stock worth $9,561,634. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,527,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,496 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088,589 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,157,000 after acquiring an additional 793,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,093,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,572,000 after acquiring an additional 432,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,931,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,225,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

