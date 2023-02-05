STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €45.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.83) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 27th.

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of EPA STM opened at €46.11 ($50.12) on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($13.48) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($23.32). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €37.03 and its 200 day moving average price is €35.69.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

