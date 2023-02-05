StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eltek from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Eltek Price Performance

ELTK stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -1.35. Eltek has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04.

Eltek Announces Dividend

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.09%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Eltek’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

Eltek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

Featured Stories

