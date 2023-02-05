StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of PME stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 222.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 84,121 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 299.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares during the period. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

