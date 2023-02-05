StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of ROLL opened at $247.68 on Thursday. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.20.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 11.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,877,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,880,000 after buying an additional 296,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,980,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 574,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,355,000 after buying an additional 27,189 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 217,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.