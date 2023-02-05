StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of AIRT opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68. Air T has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $29.53.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.69 million during the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

