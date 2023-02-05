StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

SVVC stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The investment management company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($8.30) million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.

