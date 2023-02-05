StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RF Industries Price Performance

Shares of RFIL opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RF Industries Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in RF Industries by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.