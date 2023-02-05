StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.
Shares of RFIL opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $7.70.
RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.
