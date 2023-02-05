StockNews.com Lowers Accenture (NYSE:ACN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACN. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $324.79.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $289.22 on Wednesday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $356.53. The company has a market capitalization of $182.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.49.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Accenture by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Accenture by 502.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,551 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 41.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,071 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $373,981,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,306,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

