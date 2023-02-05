StockNews.com Lowers Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on COLM. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

COLM stock opened at $93.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.81. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $101.64.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 342.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,084.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

