StockNews.com Lowers H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HTHT. TheStreet upgraded shares of H World Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H World Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, H World Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.40.

H World Group Stock Down 1.7 %

H World Group stock opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. H World Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of H World Group

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). H World Group had a negative return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that H World Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of H World Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of H World Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of H World Group by 128.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 318,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 178,879 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of H World Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of H World Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

