Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

WPC opened at $83.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.07 and a 200-day moving average of $80.44. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.05%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

