Streakk (STKK) Price Tops $231.40

Streakk (STKK) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Streakk token can currently be bought for about $231.40 or 0.01005007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Streakk has a market cap of $2.31 billion and approximately $420,931.20 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00425278 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,665.56 or 0.29007242 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.73 or 0.00425303 BTC.

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 249.22828892 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $123,568.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

