Strong Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Strong token can currently be purchased for about $6.47 or 0.00028131 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Strong has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Strong has a total market capitalization of $894,943.00 and $57,023.29 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.01 or 0.00426244 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,685.34 or 0.29073109 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.66 or 0.00424702 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

