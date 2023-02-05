Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $287.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $287.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYK. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stryker from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $271.32.

Stryker Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE SYK opened at $283.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.15. The company has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $284.00.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,139 shares of company stock valued at $19,150,115 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

