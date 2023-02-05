Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $227.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. Sun Country Airlines has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNCY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 21.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 32.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

