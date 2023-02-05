Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) CEO Sells $41,001.76 in Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $41,001.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,396,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $41.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $35.12. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.29). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $177.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. Analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUPN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

