SVB Leerink Weighs in on Humana Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Humana in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $9.66 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.44. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $640.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $27.85 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2023 earnings at $7.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $37.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $42.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HUM. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.65.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $476.57 on Friday. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $408.20 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

