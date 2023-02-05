Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Insider Activity

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SYF opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $45.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.73.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.08%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

