Synergy Asset Management LLC Buys 100,407 Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,407 shares during the period. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury accounts for about 2.9% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.00% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $10,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth $10,550,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth $7,214,000. SSI Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 428.8% during the second quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after buying an additional 343,000 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth $7,323,000. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth $7,238,000.

TBF opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $24.81.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

