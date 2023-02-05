Synergy Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Synergy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,054 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 130.8% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 5.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in Boeing by 3.5% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,445 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.41.

Shares of BA stock opened at $206.01 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $223.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

