Synergy Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,156 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.39.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST stock opened at $514.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $228.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $482.92 and its 200 day moving average is $501.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

