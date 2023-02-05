Synergy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 39.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 43,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 115,366.7% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.23.

Shares of NVDA opened at $211.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $525.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.79, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.96 and a 200-day moving average of $156.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

