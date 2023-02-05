Synergy Asset Management LLC Invests $3.67 Million in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 42,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,000. Monster Beverage makes up about 1.0% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after acquiring an additional 504,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after buying an additional 391,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 293.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,100,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,294,000 after buying an additional 7,530,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after buying an additional 912,942 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.64 and its 200-day moving average is $95.67. The firm has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $104.75.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

