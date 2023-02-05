Synergy Asset Management LLC Invests $964,000 in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $932,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in CBRE Group by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in CBRE Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,926,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,826,000 after buying an additional 893,602 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $87.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.82. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $106.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

A number of research firms recently commented on CBRE. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.