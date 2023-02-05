Synergy Asset Management LLC Invests $964,000 in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $932,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in CBRE Group by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in CBRE Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,926,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,826,000 after buying an additional 893,602 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CBRE Group Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $87.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.82. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $106.60.
In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
