Synergy Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $63.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average is $62.94. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

