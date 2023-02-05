Synergy Asset Management LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $52.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,679 shares of company stock valued at $19,717,399 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.