Synergy Asset Management LLC Takes $6.49 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,000. Diamondback Energy makes up about 1.8% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $138.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.