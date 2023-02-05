T-mac DAO (TMG) Price Hits $2.14 on Major Exchanges

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last seven days, T-mac DAO has traded 220.4% higher against the dollar. T-mac DAO has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and approximately $180,688.86 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One T-mac DAO token can now be bought for approximately $2.14 or 0.00009339 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.22 or 0.00424508 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,631.13 or 0.28954734 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.70 or 0.00426605 BTC.

T-mac DAO Token Profile

T-mac DAO was first traded on April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. The official website for T-mac DAO is t-mac.homes/home. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao.

Buying and Selling T-mac DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 2.19195988 USD and is up 6.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $96,675.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

