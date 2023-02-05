Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Citigroup

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tapestry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut Tapestry from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.53.

Tapestry Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.48.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in Tapestry by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 786,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,935,000 after acquiring an additional 409,400 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Tapestry by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 165,730 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,520,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $57,886,000 after acquiring an additional 55,308 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Tapestry by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,524 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Stories

