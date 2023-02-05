TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 192 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,704 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Walmart by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 39,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,041 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 104,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $141.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.91.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total transaction of $37,370,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 277,227,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,439,912,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total transaction of $37,370,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 277,227,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,439,912,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

