TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $516,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 296,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 103,516.7% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Cowen lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.19.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.2 %

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $110.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average is $101.80. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $157.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

