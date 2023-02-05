TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 25 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,536,534.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,323 shares of company stock worth $10,254,684 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $406.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $429.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.38.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

